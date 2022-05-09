LVMPD says a victim was shot in gas station parking lot near North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday night, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Dispatch said they received a report of a shooting at a gas station located near the 3800 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard.

Responding officers said they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to UMC Trauma where he was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The investigation led by the LVMPD Homicide Section reportedly indicates that the victim was involved in an argument with an unknown male. During the argument, the suspect took out a firearm and shot the victim.

The suspect fled the area prior to officers arrival according to police. The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.