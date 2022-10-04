LVMPD: Officer allegedly committed open, gross lewdness during a treatment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that an employee committed a lewd act while receiving treatment at a local chiropractic office on September 21.

Police identified the officer as Richard Landahl. Landahl allegedly committed the crime of open and gross lewdness at the chiropractic office during a treatment session.

A judge has issued a summons in lieu of arrest for one count of open and gross lewdness. Landahl is scheduled to appear in court on October 27, 2022.

Officer Landahl has been employed with the LVMPD since 2017 according to police. He is assigned to the Community Policing Division, Spring Valley Area Command.

Police said Landahl has been placed on suspension of police powers with pay pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations.