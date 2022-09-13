LVMPD named suspect who used firearm and injured Las Vegas police officer near University District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department provided a briefing on the 8th officer involved shooting in 2022.

The incident occurred near the university district of Las Vegas, close to the University Gardens Apartments at University Center Drive.

Police originally received a call of a vehicle stop and the shooting happened near the scene. The suspect has been identified as Gabriel Charles.

Police said that Charles fired one round before his gun jammed. Charles injured LVMPD officer Tierney Tomburo.

Tomburo and her partner stopped Charles and his passenger.

Charles initially complied with requests, but ran during a pat down for weapons.

During the chase, Charles fired one round at Tomburo, hit her, and she collapsed. She returned fire killing Charles.