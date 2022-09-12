Watch Now
Las Vegas police officer released from hospital after shooting near UNLV

Police: Man died in gunfire exchange
Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department line up to applaud Officer Tierney Tomburo as she's released from University Medical Center on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.
Man killed, officer injured
Posted at 2:05 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 17:05:47-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department identified an officer who is on administrative leave after a fatal shooting on Saturday morning.

Police say 24-year-old Officer Tierney Tomburo is on paid leave pending the outcome of an official review of the incident. Tomburo has been employed with LVMPD since 2020, police said.

A man was killed and Tomburo was injured in what police called an exchange of gunfire near UNLV early Saturday morning.

BREAKING REPORT: Suspect dead, officer hospitalized after shots fired in university district, police say

It happened after one person ran from a traffic stop near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive at 1:13 a.m.

Tomburo was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center for treatment. At the time, police described her condition as "stable" but did not elaborate on the severity of the injuries. She was released from the hospital on Monday.

The shooting is LVMPD's eighth officer-involved shooting of in 2022.

As of this report, the man who was killed had not been publicly identified by police or the coroner.

