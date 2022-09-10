Police: Suspect dead, officer hospitalized after 'exchange of gunfire' in Las Vegas' university district

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead and a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer is in the hospital after a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

According to police, officers stopped an SUV near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive at approximately 1:13 a.m.

During the stop, one of the people inside the SUV "fled from officers on foot." One of the officers gave chase and, during the chase, "there was an exchange of gunfire," according to officials with LVMPD.

Both the officer and the person who ran were hit, police said.

The suspect was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The officer was taken to University Medical Center's trauma center. Police described the officer's condition as "stable," but did not elaborate on the severity of the injuries.

The shooting marks the agency's eighth officer-involved shooting in 2022. Officers involved in the shooting will be identified within 48 hours, in accordance with LVMPD policy, officials said.

Police noted their investigation is ongoing and encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact the Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.