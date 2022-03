LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A homicide investigation was underway Monday afternoon in the area of Washington Avenue and Pecos Road in Las Vegas, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Detectives were on scene in the 1400 block of Newport Street, said Lt. Ray Spencer with LVMPD's Homicide Section.

No additional information was immediately provided by police. Spencer is expected to give a media briefing with more information at approximately 4:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.