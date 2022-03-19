Police make arrest in fatal shooting at vacant home in northeast Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have arrested a man suspected of killing another man at a vacant home in northeast Las Vegas earlier this week.

Jose Venegas, 28, was arrested on Thursday for open murder and violation of probation, police announced in a press release.

Police said two men were at the home in the 1400 block of Newport Street on Monday for a pre-arranged meeting. The two men apparently got into an altercation and one of them shot the other.

A friend of the victim's went to the home to check on him and found him suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. He was transported to University Medical Center's trauma center and pronounced deceased. As of this report, the victim had not been publicly identified.

An investigation into the shooting led detectives to identify Venegas as the suspected shooter, police said.

Police urged anyone with information about this case to call homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.