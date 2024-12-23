LVMPD investigating homicide in southern valley

Police are investigating a homicide in the southern valley Monday morning.
Details are limited, but Channel 13 has learned that detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are on scene near Cipro Avenue and Monte Isola Street, in the area of Southern Highlands.
We have a reporter on the way to the scene, and we will update this report as more information is made available.
