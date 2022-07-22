LVMPD identifies victim of Monterrey Ave. shooting caused by neighbor dispute

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 16-year-old Keshaughn Robinson in connection with the shooting on Monterrey Avenue that left one man dead and a two-year-old wounded.

The victim, identified as Rodney Saltzman, was discovered by police on his rear patio, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the back. Officers also found his two-year-old daughter suffering from a gunshot wound to the left foot.

The wife of the victim, Jennifer Saltzman, had called 911 and advised officers that the shooter was a black juvenile who had come from an adjacent residence to the south. The residence was later identified as 4764 San Sebastian Avenue.

Officers responding to the area also discovered a red Nissan Sentra leaving 4764 San Sebastian Avenue. The driver, who was detained, was identified as a Lyft driver who had been summoned to the address. On the ground, behind the Sentra was a semi-automatic pistol, a handgun magazine, and a backpack.

According to the arrest report, the items has been dumped by the other occupants when they fled, who were later identified as 16-year-old Keshaughn Robinson, a 16-year-old who was not identified and 19-year-old Tazon Bradford.

Witnesses at the San Sebastian residence told officers that the three suspects had climbed over their backyard wall in order to get to Monterrey Avenue.

According to the testimony of the suspects, when they fell off the wall into the neighbor’s yard, Saltzman was exiting the rear sliding door and holding his child. He accused the three of potentially stealing, and grabbed Robinson’s hoodie while the two other suspects made an attempt to run to the front of the residence.

When Robinson broke free, he produced a gun and fired four or five shots into Saltzman’s back.

Robinson was arrested by LVMPD for Open Murder with a Deadly Weapon for the death of Saltzman and Battery with Deadly Weapon for the non-fatal shooting of the two-year-old.

