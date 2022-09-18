LVMPD: Birthday party ends with five people shot in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that five people were shot at a birthday part in east Las Vegas.

The shooting happened at the 4800 block of Holt Avenue at 1 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a subject got into a verbal altercation with another subject. The suspect drew a firearm and struck five people in total.

Three victims are in critical condition, but stable according to police.

The suspect was taken by police into custody at the scene. There is no outstanding suspects or current threat to the public.