LVMPD asks for public help in identifying suspect who shot victim multiple times

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect who shot a victim on August 4.

Police said the the victim is an adult male who is suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting happened around 1:24 p.m at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of South Fort Apache Road.

Arriving officers said they located the male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medical transported the victim to UMC where officials believe he is expected to survive.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify the shooter. Police describe him as a Black or Hispanic male, 5’9” to 6’0” tall, last seen wearing a blue hoodie and black pants with a white strip down the side.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has any information about this incident is urged by police to contact LVMPD Summerlin Patrol Investigations at 702-828-9455 or by email at SACinvestigations@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.