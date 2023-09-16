LVMPD: Argument leads to man being shot near Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after getting into an argument with another man before he was shot.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened around 12:15 a.m. on Friday in the 1600 block of Searles Avenue. That's off of North Bruce Street and East Washington Avenue.

Police said when patrol officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with gunshots wounds. When medical personnel responded, they pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.