Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

LVMPD: Argument leads to man being shot near Downtown Las Vegas

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
police
Posted at 6:50 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 21:50:37-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after getting into an argument with another man before he was shot.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened around 12:15 a.m. on Friday in the 1600 block of Searles Avenue. That's off of North Bruce Street and East Washington Avenue.

Police said when patrol officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with gunshots wounds. When medical personnel responded, they pronounced him dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH