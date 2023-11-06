LVMPD: 18-year-old arrested after shooting, killing man at party

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An 18-year-old has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a man at a party early Sunday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened at a home in the 1600 block of North Betty Lane around 2:20 a.m.

Investigators said the victim was at a party and got into a fight with another individual, later identified as 18-year-old Mauricio Quinteros. Police said during the fight, Quinteros pulled out a gun and shot the victim before running away.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Quinteros was arrested on Sunday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on an open murder charge. He's scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Monday.