Las Vegas man indicted on drug and firearm charges

A federal grand jury indicted a convicted felon yesterday for unlawful possession of drugs with intent to distribute — specifically, methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin — and unlawful possession of a firearm, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada.

Brent Matthew Wilson, 33, of Las Vegas, was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

An initial court appearance has been scheduled before U.S. Magistrate Judge Cam Ferenbach on March 30.

According to allegations in the indictment, on January 22, Wilson possessed methamphetamine, cocaine, and heroin with the intent to distribute.

In addition to the drugs, he possessed a Glock 17 handgun. At the time of the offense, Wilson was on probation for a prior controlled substance conviction that prohibits him from possessing a firearm.

If convicted, the maximum statutory penalties Wilson faces are: up to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of $1,000,000 for the possession with intent to distribute charges; and up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of $250,000 for the felon in possession of a firearm charge.

An indictment merely alleges that crimes have been committed. Every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.