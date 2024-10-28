Las Vegas woman sentenced after deadly bus stop crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a crash that killed two people.

The incident happened in April.

Las Vegas police stated a 2014 Kia Rio, that was being driven by Cynthia Phelps, was going the wrong way on Boulder Highway at a high rate of speed.

At the same time, several pedestrians were at an RTC stop, waiting on the bus.

That's when the vehicle left the road and hit several fixed objects before hitting the RTC bus shelter. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and three others were taken to University Medical Center.

According to a police report, Phelps could not remember the collision but remembers waking up to the damage to her vehicle and the scene. Officers stated Phelps had a "strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage coming from her breath."

Back in July, Phelps pleaded guilty to two counts of driving under the influence resulting in death and one count of driving under the influence resulting in substantial bodily harm.

According to court records, she was sentenced last week and was sentenced to five to 20 years in jail for each count.

She will spend between 15 years and 60 years in jail.