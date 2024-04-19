Bail set for woman accused of hitting bus stop, killing two people

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas judge has set the bail at $500,000 for a woman accused of driving into a bus stop on Wednesday night, which killed two people and injured three others.

Las Vegas police said a 2014 Kia Rio, driven by Cynthia Phelps, was going the wrong way and traveling at a high rate of speed on Boulder Highway. Pedestrians were waiting at an RTC bus stop and that's when investigators said Phelps left the road, hit several fixed objects, and hit the bus stop where the pedestrians were standing.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and three others were taken to University Medical Center.

An arrest report states that investigators determined Phelps was going approximately 65 miles per hour down Boulder Highway in a section of Boulder Highway where the speed limit was 45 miles per hour.

In an interview with police, the report states Phelps said she was driving home from Boulder Station Casino and believed she missed her turn into the main driveway of the King's Row RV Park, where she lived. Police said Phelps told them she continued to the next break on the roadway at the intersection with Dalhart Street and was convinced she completed a U-turn at the intersection with Dalhart and was driving south on Boulder Highway when the collision happened.

The report states Phelps could not remember the collision but remembers waking up to the damage to her vehicle and the collision scene.

"Ms. Phelps also recalled hearing screaming and seeing her neighbor," the report reads in part. "Ms. Phelps stated she had been experiencing dizzy spells at random times but had not been diagnosed with any specific medical condition related to the dizzy spells."

According to the report, an officer stated that Phelps' eyes "appeared to be watery and that she stated that she believed she had a seizure." However, later in the report, an officer stated that Phelps had a "strong odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage coming from her breath."

Investigators also said her memories were inconsistent with the physical evidence at the scene.

Phelps was in court for the second day in a row on Friday. She is facing 11 charges, which had been split into two cases. One case included multiple DUI and failure to drive on the right half of the road charges while the second case included multiple reckless driving charges.

Since the bail for the first case was set at $500,000 on Thursday, prosecutors said they would not be requesting additional bail in the second case. On Friday, prosecutors said they were planning to consolidate all of those charges into one case.

If Phelps is able to post bail, the court said she would have to be under electronic monitoring and would not be allowed to drive. However, according to Clark County Detention Records, Phelps is still in jail, as of Friday afternoon.

The next hearing date is scheduled for April 23.