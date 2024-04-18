Las Vegas woman arrested after crashing into bus stop, killing two people

April 18 - Las Vegas police are releasing more information about Wednesday's fatal crash.

Evidence at the scene, surveillance video, and witness statements indicated a 2014 Kia Rio was going the wrong way and traveling northbound on Boulder Highway in the southbound lanes at a high rate of speed.

Investigators said the pedestrians were at an RTC bus stop, waiting for the bus.

The vehicle left the road and hit several fixed objects before hitting the RTC bus shelter, where the pedestrians were standing. The pedestrians were hit by the vehicle and thrown into the road.

Three pedestrians were taken to University Medical Center. The report states a 41-year-old woman is in critical condition while an eight-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl are both listed in serious condition, as of Thursday.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, a 42-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy. Their identities will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office at a later date.

The driver of the Kia was taken to UMC with minor injuries. Police identified the driver as 64-year-old Cynthia Phelps. Investigators said she showed signs of impairment and was arrested on DUI-related charges.

Jail records show she is facing 11 charges and is scheduled to be in court on Friday.

