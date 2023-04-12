Las Vegas veteran who threatened to attack Fashion Show Mall could get probation in plea deal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas veteran is set to plead guilty to coercion after threatening to attack the Fashion Show Mall.

According to an arrest report, Jeremy Schumacher's ex-girlfriend called police on November 28, 2022.

The report states she told officers he was a former U.S. Marine and was threatening to attack the mall, where she worked, and kill her before turning the gun on himself.

She told officers he sent her a series of text messages, which included photos of a heavily damaged door in his apartment and messages like "I'm coming for you."

Police said Schumacher's ex-girlfriend also told them Schumacher abused alcohol, used cocaine, and had been suicidal recently.

Counterterrorism detectives were able to substantiate much of what she claimed, the report states.

Investigators said when the counterterrorism team responded to his condo in downtown Las Vegas, they found an AR-15 rifle with grenade launcher, armor-piercing bullets, flash bangs, smoke generators, and high capacity magazines.

Schumacher was arrested and charged with making a false threat regarding an act of terrorism.

Court documents show he has agreed to plea guilty as part of a plea agreement.

Schumacher is set to be on probation for 36 months with the condition that he compete a Veterans Affairs residential treatment program.

As part of his probation, the plea agreement said he must stay away from his ex-girlfriend and cannot possess or have access to any weapons.

The agreement still needs to approved by a judge and the next hearing date is scheduled for May 3.