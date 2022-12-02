Former Marine behind bars after threatening a mass attack against Fashion Show Mall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Threats of a mass attack on the Las Vegas strip landed a former Marine behind bars.

Documents obtained by channel 13 show Jeremy Schumacher was arrested Monday.

Police say dispatchers received a 911 call from the suspect's ex-girlfriend claiming he made threats to shoot up Fashion Show Mall, kill employees, and himself.

Investigators found weapons and military-style explosives inside the residence including eight flash bangs, an AR-15 rifle with a grenade launcher, and more.

Records show he has had several prior arrests for firearm possessions and a separate threat.

Schumacher faces a charge of making a false threat regarding an act of terrorism.

He's being held on a $1 million bail.