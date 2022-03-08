Watch
Las Vegas restaurant manager accused of stealing about $100K

FILE - In this June 15, 2018 file photo, twenty dollar bills are counted in North Andover, Mass. A small change in spending habits may improve your chances of reaching your savings goals. Researchers have found that so-called middle savers set aside about 3% more of their salary than low savers. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
Posted at 8:39 PM, Mar 07, 2022
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say the general manager of a restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip is accused of stealing more than $100,000 from the business.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Michael Moore has been charged with theft and is scheduled to appear in court May 27 for a preliminary hearing. He's suspected of stealing the money from Sugar Factory between Aug. 30 and Dec. 1.

Investigators say Moore was the only manager working every Monday from Sept. 6 to Oct. 4 when an armored vehicle would show up to take bags of money from the building.

