Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Las Vegas police take kidnapping suspect into custody after pursuit

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 6:22 PM, Nov 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-05 21:22:51-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they took a kidnapping suspect into custody after a police chase in the south valley Sunday.

Police said they responded to a report of a kidnapping near the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard near E. Flamingo Road. Officers located the victim and the suspect, but a pursuit occurred.

Police said the suspect eventually pulled over and was taken into custody by officers at I-15 and Starr overpass.

The police did not provide a time of when events occurred in their release to us.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH