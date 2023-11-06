Las Vegas police take kidnapping suspect into custody after pursuit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they took a kidnapping suspect into custody after a police chase in the south valley Sunday.

Police said they responded to a report of a kidnapping near the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard near E. Flamingo Road. Officers located the victim and the suspect, but a pursuit occurred.

Police said the suspect eventually pulled over and was taken into custody by officers at I-15 and Starr overpass.

The police did not provide a time of when events occurred in their release to us.