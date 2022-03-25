Watch
Las Vegas police share surveillance video in effort to identify shooting suspect

Shooting suspect
LVMPD
Detectives with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are asking for help to identify a man suspected in a shooting near Valley View Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue on Friday, March 18, 2022.
Shooting suspect
Shooting suspect
Shooting suspect
Shooting suspect new video
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police shared new video on Friday with the hope that it might help them identify a shooting suspect who's still at large.

Police say the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. on March 18, in the area of Valley View Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue.

The victim, an adult male, had multiple gunshot wounds but is expected to survive.

The suspected shooter is seen on surveillance images from a nearby business. Police said he is believed to be in his 20s, and was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, a green shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans, and white and blue sneakers. He was carrying a tan bag across his chest, police noted.

New video released on Friday shows a clearer view of the man's face.

Shooting suspect new video
Officers asked anyone who knows this man to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Spring Valley Patrol investigations line at 702-828-2639. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

