Las Vegas police seek suspect in string of casino robberies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives in Las Vegas are looking for a man suspected in a series of casino robberies that started in November of 2022.

In a news release on Wednesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department described the man they're looking for as a Black male adult who stands between 6 feet 1 inch and 6 feet 3 inches tall. He's believed to be between 25 and 35 years old, police said.

At times, the suspected robber has worn a black mask, a hooded sweatshirt, and black gloves, LVMPD stated.

Police are also looking for two different vehicles in connection with the robberies:



a dark gray Chevrolet Cruze with Nevada license plate 039V61

a silver Mazda 6 with Nevada license plate 902M64

Both vehicles are reported stolen, officials noted.

KTNV is aware of at least two reported robberies at casinos since November for which police have not announced an arrest.

On Dec. 20, a casino cage robbery was reported at Silverton Casino in the 3300 block of Blue Diamond Road. A month earlier, on Nov. 17, a robbery was reported in the 4000 block of West Flamingo Road, where the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino is located.

Anyone with information about the suspect should contact the LVMPD's Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.