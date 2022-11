LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A robbery was reported at a Las Vegas casino on Wednesday evening, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.

Officers were called to a business in the 4000 block of west Flamingo Road at 6:39 p.m., a public information officer for LVMPD told KTNV.

There are several businesses in the 4000 block of west Flamingo, including the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino.

Metro said its investigation is ongoing and declined to provide any further information.