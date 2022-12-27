Watch Now
Las Vegas police looking for stolen car also used for armed robbery

Las Vegas police
Las Vegas police are asking for help in finding a stolen Mazda that was used in an armed robbery. Police sent out the notice Monday and are advising people to not approach the vehicle.
Posted at 4:12 PM, Dec 26, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle that was stolen, and was also used for an armed robbery.

Despite police asking for the public's help, if anyone does recognize or see this vehicle, police are urging the public to not approach and to call 911 immediately.

Police described the vehicle as a 2009 Silver Mazda 6 with a Nevada license plate. The plate is: 902M64. Also, police noted that there are Deadpool stickers on the rear bumper.

