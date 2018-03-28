Las Vegas police seek man accused of groping woman in bathroom

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Las Vegas police are seeking a man they say groped a woman in a retail store bathroom in December.

Around 10:16 p.m. Dec. 28, the incident occurred at the store in the area of Eastern Avenue and Russell Road. Las Vegas police did not specify the store.

The victim was inside the bathroom stall when she heard a male voice inside the bathroom. When she exited the stall, she realized a male was inside of the female bathroom and warned him that he was in the wrong bathroom.

Police said the man approached the victim, place his hand over her shorts and groped her genitals. The victim pushed the man away and he quickly left the bathroom.

On Dec. 29, the incident was reported to the police and detectives with the Sexual Assault Section were able to obtain still photos of the man and his vehicle. Surveillance video is below.

The groper is described as a black man between the ages of 55 and 60. He is approximately 6’ tall, wearing a white baseball cap, gray shirt, and blue jeans. He was seen leaving the area in a white pick-up truck.

Anyone with any information about this case, or can identify the suspect or his vehicle is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.