Las Vegas police seek help finding man they say robbed 6 businesses

Posted at 9:48 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 00:51:31-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the man seen in these photos has committed six armed robberies to businesses in the Las Vegas valley.

He is described as a white male adult, approximately 50 years of age, 5 foot 4 to 5 foot 6, 160 pounds, last seen wearing a black cap, black jacket, black mask, gray shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

