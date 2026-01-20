Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Las Vegas police searching for suspects in a robbery that led to a shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are searching for suspects after a woman was shot during a robbery Monday night.

It happened around 10:11 p.m. in the 5700 block of West Charleston, just east of Jones Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

When police responded, they found a woman with a gunshot wound in her back. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities believe two suspects were involved and that they fled in a dark-colored sedan.

The investigation is ongoing.

