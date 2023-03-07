Las Vegas police search for suspect wanted in shooting that injured 14-year-old girl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police are asking the public for assistance in apprehending a suspect involved in a December shooting that injured a 14-year-old.

According to police, the suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Gregory Williams, who was involved in a Dec. 29, 2022 shooting in the area of Palo Verdes Street and Kolson Circle.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Williams and another male got into a fight in the area, during which Williams produced a firearm and fired at the male, missing him and striking an innocent 14-year-old girl who was in the area.

Police say a warrant for attempted murder has been issued for Williams.

Anyone with any information about the location of the suspect or event is urged to contact LVMPD Detectives at 725-217-8607. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

A previous version of this story claimed that the 14-year-old involved had died in the shooting. The story has been corrected to reflect that the 14-year-old was injured in the shooting.