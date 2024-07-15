Las Vegas police search for suspect in drive-by shooting that left 2 men dead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for the people responsible for the deaths of two people killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday night.

The gunshots were reported at approximately 11:46 p.m. at a residence in the 3000 block of Kaibab Avenue, near Owens Avenue and Mojave Road, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department wrote in an initial statement on the investigation.

Police arriving at the home found a man near the driveway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. They would later learn of an additional victim who was admitted to Sunrise Hospital with a gunshot wound.

Both men died from their injuries. An initial investigation by homicide detectives determined the men were shot in front of a residence "by a vehicle that was driving by," according to police.

After the shooting, that vehicle left the area. As of Monday morning, police said their investigation is ongoing. They did not immediately identify the vehicle they're looking for or any potential persons of interest in the case.

Anyone with information that could help police in this investigation is asked to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section by calling 702-828-3521 or emailing homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.