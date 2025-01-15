Watch Now
Las Vegas police officer arrested on multiple domestic violence-related charges

Joe Bartels
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer is jailed Wednesday on charges related to domestic violence.

In a news release just before noon, the department announced the arrest of Officer Robert Bell, who's been with LVMPD since 1999.

Officials say Bell was assigned to the Community Safety Division of the Enterprise Area Command.

He was booked into jail on the following charges:

  • one count of assault with a deadly weapon constituting domestic violence
  • one count of coercion with threat of force with a dead weapon constituting domestic violence
  • one count of assault with a deadly weapon
  • one count of coercion with threat of force with a deadly weapon
  • one count of kidnapping in the first degree with a deadly weapon.

"Bell will be placed on suspension of police powers with pay pending further investigation," police stated.
Additional details about Bell's arrest were not immediately made public on Wednesday.

