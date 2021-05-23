Las Vegas police officer arrested as part of theft ring

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On May 22 Las Vegas police detectives arrested Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Samuelito Quijano on charges of being involved in a theft ring.

He was transported to Clark County Detention Center and booked for Grand Larceny, Possession of Stolen Property, Conspiracy to Commit Burglary, and taking part in an Organized Theft Ring, according to police records.

LVMPD says this is an ongoing investigation as additional charges are expected.

Quijano has been employed with the LVMPD since 2017. He is assigned to the Community Policing Division, Enterprise Area Command.

Quijano has been placed on suspension of police powers without pay pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigations, LVMPD says.