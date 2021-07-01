Watch
Las Vegas police need help to find man they say committed multiple armed robberies

Posted at 9:24 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 01:03:35-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police need your help to identify a man they say recently committed multiple robberies with a firearm at multiple local businesses.

Police describe him as an adult around 5 feet and 6 inches to 5 feet and 8 inches tall with a thin build.

Authorities say he has been seen wearing a black hoodie, white mask, black pants and black shoes, carrying a black firearm.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

