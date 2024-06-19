LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been stabbed to death after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in east Las Vegas.

According to police, the incident happened at 3:34 p.m. in the 1000 block of Laurel Avenue, which is off of Charleston Boulevard.

Investigators said in the area, there is a shed in a dirt lot, which is where the alleged sexual assault took place.

Lt. Jason Johansson, from LVMPD's Homicide Section, said a group of people overheard a woman screaming, ran to help her, and that's when the man was stabbed.

WATCH: Las Vegas police give update on fatal stabbing

Las Vegas police: Man stabbed to death after allegedly sexually assaulting woman

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man near a back alley with stab wounds. He was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

Police are still on the scene, as of 8 p.m., and they're continuing to interview witnesses, including the female victim, and reviewing surveillance footage.

Investigators said the group that helped the woman left the scene before officers arrived. Police are asking them to come forward because they want to interview them to figure out what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.