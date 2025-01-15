Las Vegas police make arrest in fatal shooting north of downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police arrested a man this week in connection to a fatal shooting earlier this month north of downtown Las Vegas.

The investigation began on Jan. 2 when someone called 911 to report a person found dead in the area of Owens Avenue and Stocker Street (just east of Interstate 15).

When county medical examiners performed an autopsy, they determined the person died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

Homicide investigators with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department ultimately identified 30-year-old Connor Demots as the suspect in this case, according to a news release the department shared on Wednesday.

Officials say Demots was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 14 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.

As of this writing, the Clark County Coroner's Officer had not publicly identified the victim.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section by calling 702-828-3521 or emailing homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.