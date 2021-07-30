Las Vegas police make 15 arrests in online sex sting operation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A multi-agency operation targeting online child sex predators led to 15 arrests on July 28 and 29, 2021, according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Members of the LVMPD’s Nevada Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Federal Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Task Force, and the Southern Nevada Human Trafficking Task Force participated in the two-day operation titled Operation Dark Knight.

Utilizing undercover and investigative techniques, several suspects were taken into custody.

Those arrested were Charles Peterson, 28; Cody Zeno, 36; Kingsley Wokocha Jr, 32; James Lastrapes, 64; Uriel Campos-Tellez, 24; Nathan Fisher, 24; Darryl Gatmaitan, 33; Richard Santana, 36; Christopher Mayoral-Gutierrez, 20; Larry T. Gell, 58; Baltazar Lopez-Chavez, 48; Mohammed M. Abualroos, 51; Jesus Juan Zapata, 33; David A. Matlock, 52; and Jonathan Carter, 28.

Each was booked into the Henderson Detention Center for Luring a Minor with the Use of a Computer to Engage in Sexual Conduct.

The participating task forces are comprised of detectives and agents from the LVMPD, NLVPD, Henderson Police Department, Nevada Attorney General’s Office, FBI and Homeland Security Investigations.

This operation was conducted as part of the LVMPD’s ongoing effort to reduce violent crime and protect children in our community. Anyone who may have been a victim of any of these subjects or has information about their crimes is urged to contact the LVMPD Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force by phone at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.