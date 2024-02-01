Watch Now
Las Vegas police looking for victims after man touches child inappropriately

Nicholas Donovan
Posted at 4:14 PM, Jan 31, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are searching for additional victims that may have been attacked on their way to school.

On Wednesday, police said they have arrested 27-year-old Nicholas Donovan. Investigators said on Tuesday at 9 a.m., police received call that a suspicious man, later identified as Donovan, was approaching juveniles near a school in the 700 block of Crestdale Lane.

Several kids told police that Donovan approached them and attempted to lure them by requesting their help. One of them said Donovan forcefully grabbed them and then inappropriately touched them.

Donovan was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on multiple charges, including lewdness with a child under 14 years old, coercion with force, and kidnapping a minor.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone who may have been a victim or has information about these crimes is asked to call LVMPD at (702) 828-9457. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

