Las Vegas police looking for man who attempted to rob local business

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On August 9 at about 2 p.m., Las Vegas police say an attempted robbery occurred at a business near West Charleston and Rainbow boulevards.

Police say they are looking for a man between 50-55 years old, 6 foot to 6 foot 2 inches tall, 170-180 lbs, green jacket, blue shirt, black hat, black gloves, blue jeans and blue COVID facemask.

According to authorities, the man was armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.