Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Las Vegas police looking for man who allegedly held up store at gunpoint

items.[0].image.alt
LVMPD
300x200 (9).png
Posted at 1:05 PM, Jul 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-17 16:05:17-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says on July 9 at approximately 9:25 p.m., a Robbery with Deadly Weapon occurred near the 7000 block of West Flamingo Road.

Police say the person in the photos entered a business and demanded money from the cash register while threatening to shoot the employee.

He is described as a man between 30 and 60 years of age, 5-foot-10-inches to 6-foot tall, with a thin build and shaved head. He was wearing a black cloth mask, gray hoodie, black shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH