Las Vegas police looking for man they say committed armed robbery

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On August 8 at about 1:40 a.m., Las Vegas police say a man committed an armed robbery at a business located near Pecos Road and Carey Avenue.

Police describe him as being 5 foot 8, thin build, wearing a grey hoodie, grey hat, black pants, and blue shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.