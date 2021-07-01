Las Vegas police looking for Gucci-wearing armed robber

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are searching for a man they say committed an armed robbery at a business near the 7000 Block of North Durango Drive at about 6:30 p.m. on June 27.

Police say he is around 25-30 years old and approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a Gucci jacket, Gucci fanny pack, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.