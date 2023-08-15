Las Vegas police looking for 34-year-old shooting suspect who fled from southwest crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Highway Patrol and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are looking for 34-year-old Domico Mangum who allegedly fired shots toward an officer during a traffic stop.

Las Vegas police said a highway patrol trooper saw a vehicle driving 66 mph in a 35 mph zone at Mountain's Edge Parkway and Rainbow Drive. The officer followed the vehicle to a gated community on Tuscan Sun Drive and Mountain's Edge Parkway.

This was when Trooper Martin Moran attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Police said Mangum was the passenger of the car. Mangum allegedly exited the vehicle from the passenger side and began shooting at Moran. Mangum then re-entered the vehicle. The driver made a U-turn from the gated community and drove down one block across Mountain's Edge Parkway, where it crashed into a wall.

The driver is identified as 30-year-old Chayson Lawson, according to police. The two started to flee from the crash on foot.

Lawson was taken into custody and is facing attempted murder with a deadly weapon on a first responder, discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person, conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon and duty to stop at the scene of a crash involving injury charges.

LVMPD identified Mangum through their force investigation team.

"We urge the community to contact police immediately if you know of his whereabouts," police said.

Nevada State Police said Moran's police vehicle was struck by gunfire, but no officers or community members were injured from the shooting. One firearm and multiple spent firearm casings were recovered in the suspect vehicle.