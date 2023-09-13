LVMPD: 34-year-old arrested in California after fleeing from crash, shooting Nevada trooper

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said 34-year-old Domico Mangum was arrested Tuesday after he fled from a southwest crash in August this year.

Police said Mangum allegedly shot toward Nevada State Highway Patrol Trooper Martin Moran at midnight on Aug. 11 near Tuscan Sun Drive and Mountain's Edge Parkway.

Mangum was the passenger of a car that 30-year-old Chayson Lawson was driving, according to police. The two were traveling in a sedan near Moutain's Edge Parkway and Rainbow Boulevard at 66 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Police said Moran tried to conduct a traffic stop, but Mangum stepped out of the car in the passenger side and shot at Moran while still seated inside his marked patrol unit. Police confirmed that no officers or community members were injured.

Mangum then returned to the vehicle, and the two fled until they crashed into a wall. Both fled on foot. Lawson was arrested and booked in absentia into the Clark County Detention Center, police said.

Las Vegas police said Mangum was arrested in San Jose, California by local law enforcement and is pending extradition to Las Vegas for multiple felony charges.

Mangum is accused of attempted murder with a deadly weapon on a first responder, assault on a protected person with the use of a deadly weapon and owning and/or possessing a gun by a prohibited person.

Police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact the LVMPD Fusion Center by phone at 702-828-7777. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702- 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.