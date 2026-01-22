Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Las Vegas police investigating shooting at apartment in southern valley

Rainbow at Robindale apartment shooting
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in the southern valley Thursday morning.

Details are limited, but it happened around 6:19 a.m. in the area of Rainbow Boulevard and Robindale Road, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

One person was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and police say they have one person detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Here's a look at the scene we were able to get from our traffic cameras:

