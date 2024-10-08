Las Vegas police investigating after body found on the side of the interstate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead on the side of the interstate Sunday morning.

Around 7:26 p.m. on Oct. 6, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a body on the side of Interstate 15 near Hidden Valley Road.

When officers arrived they found a dead man near the off-ramp, and he appeared to have suffered trauma to his body and gunshot wounds.

This is an ongoing investigation being led by the LVMPD Homicide Section.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.