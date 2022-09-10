Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Las Vegas police investigate accidental shooting at Ensemble Senior Apartments

Screen Shot 2022-09-10 at 11.03.34 AM.png
KTNV
Las Vegas Metro Police confirmed on Friday that one person is deceased after an accidental shooting at Ensemble Senior Apartments.
Screen Shot 2022-09-10 at 11.03.34 AM.png
Screen Shot 2022-09-10 at 11.02.59 AM.png
Posted at 11:05 AM, Sep 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-10 14:05:14-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police confirmed on Friday that one person is deceased after an accidental shooting at Ensemble Senior Apartments.

A Public Information Officer for LVMPD confirmed that the shooting was an “accidental discharge” that occurred around 8:10 a.m.

The only information available right now is that one person accidentally shot another near Building 2 in the community.

The incident is still currently under investigation by LVMPD.

This story is currently developing, check back later for updates. 

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH