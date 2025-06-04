Las Vegas police asking for help finding suspect who reportedly shot someone over $40

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are asking for help finding someone who reportedly robbed and shot a man over $40.

It happened on March 10, 2025 in the 3200 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the victim was withdrawing the money from an ATM when he was approached by the suspect, who shot him. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

The suspect appears to be a black man with dreadlocks, approximately 5’8” to 5’10”, between the ages of 16 and 20. He was last seen wearing clear glasses, black pants with a red bandana in the back pocket and a black hoodie.

If you have any information regarding this suspect, please contact the LVMPD Violent Gun Crime Unit at (702) 828-7815.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.