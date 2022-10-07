Las Vegas police ask public for information on suspect who robbed local business

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a robbery late September around the intersection of Koval Lane and Tropicana Avenue.

On September 23, police said a robbery occurred at a business near the 200 block of East Tropicana Avenue.

The suspect was armed with a firearm and demanded money from the victim according to police. The suspect is described as a black male adult, approximately 5’11” tall, with a thin build.

Anyone with information is urged by police to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.