Las Vegas police ask for help to identify sexual assault, burglary suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of burglary and sexual assault.

According to police, last Thursday, several burglaries were reported near West Flamingo Road and the 215. Investigators stated that during of those incidents, the suspect was confronted by a homeowner who was then attacked and sexually assaulted.

Police said the suspect is described as a Black man that is about 20 years old and was last seen wearing a black jacket with red, white, and blue stripes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Southern Nevada at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.