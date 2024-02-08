Las Vegas police arrest man wanted for shooting woman in hotel on the Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been arrested after a woman was found dead in a hotel room on the Las Vegas strip.

On Jan. 29, police were asked to do a welfare check at a hotel in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found an unconscious woman in the room and she had been shot. Medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Detectives were able to identify 29-year-old Dandre Owens as a suspect in the case. Las Vegas police said Owens was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Sunday.

He's facing multiple charges including open murder, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. He's scheduled to appear in court to face those charges on Feb. 13.